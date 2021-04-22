Boy abandoned by occupants of an SUV in Imo

By Nehru Odeh

His countenance tells his story. With eyes staring at a future that looks uncertain and gloomy and hands folded across his chest, he cannot come to terms with what has just happened to him. Yet he seems he has resigned himself to fate.

Still, he cannot tell his story because he can’t speak.

This child, who is probably about a year and six months old, was abandoned by occupants of a SUV, who stopped and threw him out of the vehicle on Orlu/Ihiala road connecting Imo and Anambra State.

The child was rescued by a good Samaritan and is at the moment in the custody of the Imo State Police Command.

However, Orlando Ikeokwu, Police Public Relations Officer, Imo State Police Command, has issued a statement requesting anybody who knows the boy’s parents to contact the following phone number: 07034714499.