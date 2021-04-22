How 29-yr-old man was shot dead few days to wedding in Ebonyi – Friend

Thursday, April 22, 2021 7:19 am


The Ebonyi Police Command said Wednesday it had arrested the alleged killer of 29-year-old Chukwudi Chukwu at a wake in Okposi, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

A friend of the deceased, Mr Innocent Ezeogo, who reportedly accompanied him to the wake, said he was getting ready to wed on May 1.

“I am his friend, we attended a wake at Nediokpa Village in Okposi when a gun-wielding man, identified as Hosanna Aju, opened fire on him.

“The gun man approached us shortly after our arrival at the venue and insisted to fire a shot in our midst.

“We protested against the move and when we stood up to leave the venue, the gunman shot my friend dead,” Ezeogo said.

The deceased’s fiancee, Juliana, said she was still in shock over the incident.

“I tried all my best to stop him from attending the wake but to no avail.

“We are to have our wedding on May 1, but look at me. I am devastated,” she said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Oda, told newsmen in Abakiliki that the suspect, who claimed to be a vigilante, was fake.

According to Odah, investigations reveal that he is not a vigilante in Okposi.

“He could not explain the source of a locally-made double barrel gun, which he allegedly used to commit the crime,” she said.

The command’s spokesperson further said that plans had been concluded to arraign him.

She appealed to community leaders to always report any person found in illegal possession of firearms to the police.

 

