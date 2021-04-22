Photo: Odumakin’s Lying in State at Police College, Ikeja

Thursday, April 22, 2021 3:49 pm


Odumakin lying in state at Police College, Ikeja, Lagos

 

By Akin Kuponiyi

Funeral rites for the late Mr. Yinka Odumakin, spokesman of Pan-Yoruba sociocultural group, kicked off at the Police College, Ikeja at 11 am today. He died on Saturday, 3 April, 2021.

The photo shows the remains of Odumakin lying-in-state. There were tributes and service of songs at the venue. All events will end at 4pm.

On Friday, 23 April, his body, according to the family, will depart Lagos for his Moro country home in Ife North LGA. In Moro, there will be candle light procession at Origbo Anglican Grammar school. Take off time is 6pm.

On Saturday 24 April, 2021, there will be lying-in-state at 8am at Origbo Anglican Grammar School, Moro.  Funeral service takes place at 10am after which his remains will be interred at a private ceremony.

