The Joy of the Jab

(Hurray for Medical Science)

By Niyi Osundare

In went the needle, then out

And the nurses hailed its promise

With a chorus of hearty “Congratulations!”

Hurray for this army of happy Angels

Hurray for them who stood, front-line,

When Death marched in with viral violence

Clogging trembling streets with a caravan of corpses

And our breathless world with a cacophony of wails

Hurray for the Magi of Modern Medicine

Who put Pain to flight, Death to shame

Hurray for the Art which ennobles their Science

The Science which enlightens their Art

Hurray for the Lab bug, the tireless nerd

The peering eyes, the sleepless minds

Who moved the world from Eureka to eulogy

And put a healthy Future within our reach

Condolences for that widowed wife in a nameless hamlet

The orphaned brood, the teacherless school

For those whose lives once hanged on a viral thread

And at whose passing the trumpet forgot its tongue

Hurray for all in us that is Human – and most enduring

For our laughing moments and sorrowing spells

For Hope so bent but never broken

Hurray for Life and its endless Song

March 4, 2021