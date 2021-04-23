100 illegal immigrants drown off Libyan coast – report

100 illegal immigrants drown off Libyan coast – report

Friday, April 23, 2021 1:16 pm


File: remains of dead immigrants rescued off Libyan coast: 100 more immigrants drown in Libya Coast

File: remains of dead immigrants rescued off Libyan coast: 100 more immigrants drown in Libya Coast

More than 100 illegal immigrants have drowned when their boat capsized off the Libyan coast, Eugenio Ambrosi, Chief of Staff of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), announced later Thursday.

“Reports of at least 100 lives lost in the Central Mediterranean today,’’ Ambrosi tweeted.

“These are the human consequences of policies which fail to uphold international law and the most basic of humanitarian imperatives.’’

Libya has become a preferred point of departure for thousands of illegal immigrants who attempt to cross the Mediterranean Sea to reach European shores.

In 2020, a total of 11,891 illegal immigrants were rescued and returned to Libya, the IOM said.

It added that 381 died and 597 others went missing on the Central Mediterranean route last year.

The rescued were sent to overcrowded reception centres across Libya, despite repeated international calls to close those centres. (Xinhua/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State: APC asks him to pay pensions, gratuities of pensioners in 60th birthday message 7 mins ago

    APC asks Ortom to pay gratuities, pensions in 60th birthday message
    32 mins ago

    Police hunt for 78 suspects over $2bn cryptocurrency fraud
    42 mins ago

    Why female President cannot emerge in Nigeria now – Fayemi
    3 hours ago

    Bandits hit Niger again, abduct 15 persons
    People sit in a waiting area to receive a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad, India, April 2, 2021. 3 hours ago

    COVID-19: India registers over 2000 deaths in 24 hours as cases spiral
    3 hours ago

    Why inmates of Kano prison rioted – Official
    5 hours ago

    Prayer For Our Land
    6 hours ago

    Governor Obiano to Honour Excelling Anambra Students 