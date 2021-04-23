ADITOP Hails NNPC’s Downstream Strides

Friday, April 23, 2021 3:03 pm


Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari (Right) with the National President of ADITOP, Alhaji Lawal Mohammed

A group of petroleum tanker owners in Nigeria under the auspices of the Association of Distributors and Transporters of Petroleum Products (ADITOP) has commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for its unrelenting efforts to bring sanity into the downstream sector of the oil industry
Speaking during a visit to the NNPC Towers Abuja, the National President of ADITOP, Alhaji Lawal Mohammed, expressed delight at the achievements of the Corporation under the leadership of Mallam Mele Kyari, especially in the area of stakeholder engagement.
“This singular action of meeting with us defines you as a leader with limitless leadership humility and untiring capacity for encouraging the concept of stakeholder management and eagerness to carry us along in every public policy engagements of the NNPC concerning the oil and gas value chain,” Mohammed stated.
He pledged the group’s support for NNPC stressing that they were ready to place their trucks and retail outlets at the disposal of the Corporation for any pilot programme and investment initiative.
While welcoming the ADITOP leadership to the NNPC Towers, Mallam Kyari pledged to work with the petroleum products distributors to sustain the prevailing sanity in the downstream sector.

