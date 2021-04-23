Enugu: Hausa traders block highway

Enugu: Hausa traders block highway

Friday, April 23, 2021 6:21 am


Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State

Richard Elesho

Security personnel had a hectic evening trying to dislodge some aggrieved persons said to be Hausa traders from blocking the Enugu Port Harcourt highway.

The traders reportedly mobilized to the New Artisan Market located along the road to stop officials of the Enugu State Government from enforcing a demolition order. The traders mobilized to site with AK 47s and other dangerous weapons.

The Hausa traders reportedly seized the Government bulldozer, chased away the police that accompanied members of the Enugu State Capital Territory Development Authority.

The gun wielding traders blocked the NNPC end of the Enugu/Porthacourt expressway stopping vehicular movement just as they set up bonfires along the express.

