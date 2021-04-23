Four shot dead in gun battle between cult gangs in Port Harcourt

By Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Four persons were shot dead in gun battle between suspected to be members of “Icelander” and “Degbam” cult gangs in the Railway axis of Diobu community, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Thursday.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that sporadic gunfire made residents of the densely populated area scamper for safety.

A member of Icelander and three suspected members of Deygbam were believed to have been shot dead in the clash.

Their corpses were evacuated by Officers of the Mile Police Division Diobu to mortuary.

Among the dead are one Friday alias Smoky.

Rivers State Police Command through its Spokesman ,SP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed that there was a gang clash between two rival cult groups today, Thursday April 22, at about 3pm where it was reported that unknown gunmen were shooting sporadically at the Railway axis of Diobu.

According to Omoni,”On the receipt of the distress, Operatives of the Diobu Division mobilized massively to the scene but unfortunately on arrival, the Cultists had taken to flight.

“They, however, were able to arrest one of them alive, while three lifeless bodies were at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds on their bodies.

“The bodies were confirmed dead on arrival at the Hospital and were deposited in the Mortuary.

The suspect arrested was one Ejike Paul 36years is cooling his heels in the Police detention and helping in Investigation”.

He assured that calm has returned to area is there a and close monitoring , with an increased Patrol of the area and the entire Metropolis.

“The public is enjoined to go about their lawful activities without fear of molestation, as the Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday, has vowed to deal decisively with all criminal elements in the State, while appealing for credible information from the public.

