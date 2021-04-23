Just in: Bandits kill three abducted students of Kaduna’s Greenfield University

Armed bandits have killed three of the 20 students abducted from Greenfield University last Tuesday, the Kaduna State Government has said.

The armed bandits had on Tuesday night kidnapped 20 students at the institution located at Kasarami village off Kaduna-Abuja Road in Chikun LGA.

Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security confirmed that the remains of three students were found in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university on Friday.

He added that the corpses of the students were evacuated to a mortuary by him and Force Commander, Operation Thunder Strike, Lt.Col. MH Abdullahi.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the killing of three students as sheer wickedness, inhumanity and an outright desecration of human lives by vile entities.

“He went on to say that the armed bandits represent the worst of humankind and must be fought at all cost for the violent wickedness they represent.

“Evil, the Governor further said, would not triumph over God-given humanity. He appealed to citizens to come together against the forces of darkness challenging national security and the very existence of the Nigerian State,” Aruwan said.

“The Governor, on behalf of the Government and people of Kaduna State sent deep condolences and empathy to the students’ families and the university community, as he prayed for the repose of their souls.

“The Government will keep citizens informed of further developments,” he added.