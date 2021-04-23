Ogun 2023: Kashamu Faction Joins Forces with Adebutu for PDP Victory

By Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

The embattled factions of Ogun state People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have ended their conflict in order for the party to be victorious in the 2023 governorship election.

The factions, led by the late Senator Buruji Kashamu and Hon Oladipupo Adebutu, have been rivals in the party since 2015 until recently when the two factions decided to reconcile after the death of one of its major principals, Prince Buruji Kashamu.

Both Buruji and Adebutu were formerly political allies but fell out in the build up to the 2019 general elections and have been at loggerheads over who controls the party in Ogun.

During the crisis, Adebutu enjoyed the backing of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party while Kashamu had consistently enjoyed the grace of the courts in keeping the Bayo Dayo-led executive in charge of the party

One of Kashamu’s leaders, Prince Segun Seriki who led other party members to Adebutu, told journalists yesterday at the party secretariat in Abeokuta, during a reconciliation ceremony that the party would henceforth operate under Sikirullahi Ogundele – led executive of the PDP, thereby collapsing the other faction which paraded Samson Bamgbose as the Chairman.

He expressed regret that the crisis had robbed PDP the chances of returning to power since 2011 when the party was defeated upon expiration of Daniel’s tenure.

Seriki called on party members to be committed to the reunion and work towards rebuilding the party for victory in 2023 election.

Bamgbose applauded leaders of the party for achieving reconciliation of the warring factions, asking them and their supporters to be ready for the battle to unseat the ruling party in 2023.

“We are going to the battle front. We must be ready to win,” Bamgbose said.

The party Chairman, Sikirullahi Ogundele, said the reunion marked the beginning of a new relationship that would drive the party to power in 2023.I am happy that the PDP of 2003 is now back. We are now together in harmony, looking forward to having a united PDP in Ogun State.

He boasted “We are going to get back our mandate from the misrule of the APC, a party that has no blueprint. They just wake up in the morning and embark on any project that comes to their head. They give water or road where not needed. The PDP is the best party so far and we are winning in 2023.”

One time aide to former Presidents Olusegun Obadanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe who sang praises to God at the reunion described it as happening at God-given time.

Okupe cautioned leaders in the party that “there will still be fight, there cannot be equality. Disagreement is not disloyalty, if we don’t disagree, we can’t agree to move forward. There is a way to go about everything.”

While adressing the party faithful, gubernatorial aspirant, Ladi Adebutu, who enjoined them to be work in harmony added that the party had come as the alternative needs.

“The people of Ogun State need a platform to rescue them, the PDP has come to rescue Ogun residents and Nigerians from the sufferings by the APC,” Adebutu said.