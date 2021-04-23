Olu of Warri Crisis: Ayirimi invited by Police, denies invading palace

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The suspended Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Ayirimi Emami, has denied involvement in the alleged invasion of the Palace of Olu of Warri.

He disclosed this Friday, shortly after meeting with operatives of the AIG Zone 5, Benin, where he was invited to state all that he knows about the said invasion of the Palace of Olu Kingdom.

Emami who said he has no personal acrimony with the Olu-designate, added that all he wanted was for the laid down procedures of choosing a successor to the throne be followed to the letter.

A Deputy Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Zone ‘5’ Headquarters, Benin in Edo State, Polycap Dibia, had in a terse invitation letter dated April 21, 2021, invited the embattled palace chief to respond to a petition alleging his involvement in “burglary, stealing and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace.”

But, Emami said he was not in town when the said palace was invaded and things carted away, based on which he said he should not be dragged into whatever happened at the palace.

“I was invited based on the incidence in Warri. The invasion of Olu Palace, this is why I was invited and which I told them I knew nothing about.

“Actually, I was not in town when that incidence happened and I told them, I knew nothing about it.

“The police has actually questioned me on issues what led to the invasion. I have done that and other issues, I will keep it to myself.

The embattled Ologbotsere also denied being made to sign an undertaking by the police authorities.

“Nothing like undertaking. All that they asked was that who invaded the palace and some things are missing in the palace and that they want to know the whereabouts of those things and I actually told them all I know.

“I am not the one that reported this issues here, they reported and I have been invited, I came here, made my statement. So, it is left for the police to act and not me,” he said.

Emami who said he has no personal issues with whoever becomes the Olu of Warri, insisted that his quest is for those concerned to do the right thing.

“As a person, Ayirimi Amami cannot say he is not in support. We have laid-down rules and procedures that the Itsekiri people normally operate with.

“So, it has nothing to do with my personal self. The person in question, is my brother, he is my friend. So, there’s no personal issues, when you say Ayirimi is not in support.

“Whatever we are doing as Itsekiris, there are laid-down procedures and that’s what I was trying to do, it is not that I am not in support of whatever they are doing.

“It is not about Ayiri, it is about the people of Itsekiri kingdom. If they are happy, I am happy and that is why I am the custodian.

“I don’t have a personal issue with anybody. If they feel that they are happy, mine is to keep the heritage and that is what I stand for.

“I think there are talks ongoing. All I pray for, is peace to come back to my place,” he said.