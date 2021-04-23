Why inmates of Kano prison rioted – Official

By Rabiu Sani-Ali
The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has clarified why there was violent protest among inmates of Kurmawa Custodial facility in Kano metropolis on Thursday evening.
The Public Relations Officer, NCoS Kano State Command, DSC Musbahu Kofar-Nasarawa, told newsmen on Friday in Kano that the riot was not over alleged poor quality food in the facility as was speculated.
Kofar-Nasarawa who said that normalcy had been restored as the inmates were confined and security beefed up at the facility said the prisoners rioted in protest against attempt to take away prohibited items from them.
“There was an attempt by some inmates to cause pandemonium in the prison yard, however, the situation was brought under control by concerted efforts of the warders and security operatives.
“The inmates are not protesting over alleged poor quality or lack of food at the facility rather they kicked against attempt by warders to retrieve some illicit items in their possession.
“Normalcy has been restored at the facility,” he said.
He added that the command has set up a committee to unravel the cause of the riot as well as examine the influx of illicit substances into the facility.
What do you think?