Why inmates of Kano prison rioted – Official

Kofar-Nasarawa who said that normalcy had been restored as the inmates were confined and security beefed up at the facility said the prisoners rioted in protest against attempt to take away prohibited items from them.

“There was an attempt by some inmates to cause pandemonium in the prison yard, however, the situation was brought under control by concerted efforts of the warders and security operatives.

“The inmates are not protesting over alleged poor quality or lack of food at the facility rather they kicked against attempt by warders to retrieve some illicit items in their possession.

“Normalcy has been restored at the facility,” he said.