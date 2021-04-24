Nigeria at war, seek help now – Soyinka tells Buhari

Nigeria at war, seek help now – Soyinka tells Buhari

Saturday, April 24, 2021 9:29 pm


Professor Wole Soyinka: advised President Muhammadu Buhari to seek help on how to tackle the different security challenges confronting the country.

Professor Wole Soyinka: advised  President Muhammadu Buhari to seek help on how to tackle the different security challenges confronting the country.

 

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka on Saturday again advised  President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently seek help on how to tackle the different security challenges confronting the country.

Soyinka gave the advice in a statement he issued in reaction to killing of three students of Greenwich University by bandits in Kaduna yesterday.

He asked the President to realize that Nigeria is at war and to stop sacrificing Nigerian youth on the altar of a failing state.

“I grieve with the bereaved,  but mourn even more for our youth so routinely sacrificed, burdened with uncertainty and traumatized beyond youth’s capacity to cope.  To this government we repeat the public cry:

“Seek Help.  Stop Improvising with Human Lives. Youth –  that is, the the future – should not serve as Ritual Offering on the altar of a failing State.

Read Soyinka’s full statement below

Abukakar Atiku has summed up the nation’s feeling – this most recent savagery against our youth is  heartbreaking.  More than the heart is broken however, more than millions of individual hearts that still lay claim to bonds in a common humanity.

The already over-stretched sinews of moral restraint have been snapped off the casing of nation being, and nothing is left but the collective wails of impotence. Not for the first time, what many hoped was a Natural Law of Limitations has been contemptuously, defiantly breached.

We need to remind ourselves of hideous precedents. We must remember Chibok. And Dapchi. And numerous antecedents and after, unpublicized, or soon relegated to the sump of collective amnesia. The wages of impunity never diminish, on the contrary, they distend.

One’s greatest fear, with this latest  feat of cowardly savagery is that the nation must brace itself for a Beslan scenario, yet strive to avoid Nigeria become Africa’s Cherchnya. Those who have  been proven weak and incapable must learn to swallow their vain pride and seek help. Again, this is no new counseling,  but of course the dog that will get lost no longer heeds the hunter’s whistle.  I envy no one the task ahead, terminating  the toxic harvest of past derelictions.. Blame laying is for later. Right now is the question of – what needs to be done, and done urgently.  We keep avoiding the inevitable, but that very unthinkable now hammers brutishly on our gates, the blood ransom arrogantly insatiable.  This nation is at war, yet we continue to pretend that these are mere birth-pangs of a glorious entity. They are death throes.  Vultures and undertakers hover  patiently but with full confidence.

The dogs of war stopped merely  baying years ago . Again and again they have sunk their fangs into the jugular of this nation.  The plague called COVID  has met its match on the earth of some nation space once known as Nigeria. I grieve with the bereaved,  but mourn even more for our youth so routinely sacrificed, burdened with uncertainty and traumatized beyond youth’s capacity to cope.  To this government we repeat the public cry:

Seek Help.  Stop Improvising with Human Lives. Youth –  that is, the the future – should not serve as Ritual Offering on the altar of a failing State.

 

Wole SOYINKA

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Nigerian soldiers on Boko Haram frontline: kill Boko Haram/ISWAP Commanders in Geidam 14 mins ago

    Troops eliminate 21 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Geidam – Official
    The remains of Ikonso Commander, alleged to be the leader of militia arm of Indigenous People of People of Biafra, IPOB, in a joint operation in Awomama Village,  Oru East LGA of Imo State, early Saturday. 5 hours ago

    Security forces kill IPOB’s militia commander, 6 others, recover Ak-47s in Imo
    7 hours ago

    BCOS Quarters: Stop advertising your ignorance, Makinde’s aide tackles APC
    Gov. Hope Uzodimma’s house in Omuma Oru East council area set ablaze on Saturday by unknown gunmen 7 hours ago

    Three security operatives killed, 2 vehicles burnt in attack of Gov. Uzodinma’s house -Commissioner
    7 hours ago

    Killing of Kaduna students a barbaric terror attack – Buhari
    Nwanyanwu Promise with his lacerations allegedly inflicted on his body during alleged torture by members of OSAPC Vigilance group 8 hours ago

    Rivers Govt’s workers accuse vigilance group of torture, brutality
    Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (right) receives a plaque from the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor during the latter's courtesy call at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday. 8 hours ago

    Wike to CDS Irabor: Thank you for checkmating IPOB in Rivers
    9 hours ago

    Mary Daniel, Metaphor of Ability In Disability