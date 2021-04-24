Photos: Criminals Set Governor Uzodinma’s Imo Country Home on Fire!

Imo State has been the epicentre of hoodlums’ hideous operations for weeks now. These range from attacks on correctional centres, police stations police stations and properties of highly placed individuals.

The latest of such violent attacks is the country home of Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma in Omuma, Oru East local government area of Imo state. Unknown desperadoes set it on fire on Saturday April 24,2021.

On 5 April, inmates numbering over 1500 of the Owerri Correctional Center were freed some unknown pwople, beaeing guns attacked it.

The hoodlums also made their way to the Imo Police command headquarters where they freed another 600 detained suspects.

The second day, On April 6, the attackers targeted a police station in Ehime Mbano, also in Imo State, also setting free suspects who were in the net there.

On 8 April (third day of the first attack), suspected gunmen attacked the Mbiere Divisional Police Headquarters in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the same state,

