Security forces kill IPOB’s militia commander, 6 others, recover Ak-47s in Imo

Saturday, April 24, 2021 5:22 pm


The remains of Ikonso Commander, alleged to be the leader of militia arm of Indigenous People of People of Biafra, IPOB, in a joint operation in Awomama Village,  Oru East LGA of Imo State, early Saturday.(Photo credit: The Nation)

Security operatives have killed on Ikonso Commander, alleged to be the leader of militia arm of Indigenous People of People of Biafra, IPOB, in a joint operation in Awomama Village,  Oru East LGA of Imo State, early Saturday.

Reports indicate that six other fighters of the militia group were also killed in the operation while sophisticated weapons including six AK47 rifles, ammunition of different caliber, charms including bullet proof charms were recovered from the scene of the operation by security operatives.

But it was also learnt that three policemen and one army officer reportedly sustained serious bullet injuries during exchange of gunfire with the militia group. .

Items recovered during the operation

Reports indicated that members of the militia group were responsible for the attack on the Headquarters of the Police and Nigerian Correctional Service in Imo on 5th April, 2021.

They were also said to be responsible for the series of coordinated attacks on security personnel and formations in the South east and South- south  parts of the country.

According to report, security forces allegedly came under rapid fire as they approached the camp of the group.

“In a bold and clinical response,  the joint security forces fought back gallantly. The Forces eventually neutralized the overall commander of the insurgents  in the Southeast popularly known as Ikonso Commander and six other armed fighters of the insurgent group.

The remains of Ikonso Commander, alleged to be the leader of militia arm of Indigenous People of People of Biafra, IPOB, in a joint operation in Awomama Village,  Oru East LGA of Imo State, early Saturday.

“Commander Ikonso is known as the Vice President designate  as well as the coordinator of all the militia operations of the group. He was the mastermind and coordinator of the attack on the Imo Police Headquarters and several other attacks on security and military personnel and facilities.

“The operation is part of deliberate effort by the Police  and other security forces to quell the activities of insurgents in Imo State and other States of the South East and South South region of the country,” the source added.

After the fierce gun battle, the security team recovered the remains of Ikonso Commander and the six (6) of his fighters. Several sophisticated weapons including six(6) AK47 rifles, hundreds of ammunition of different caliber and lots of charms including bullet Proof charms were recovered from the insurgents.

 

At the time of filing this report, three policemen and one army officer are receiving treatment having sustained serious bullet injuries during exchange of gunfire with the insurgents.

 

