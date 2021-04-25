Sanwo-Olu’s ‘ll unveil iconic projects in 2nd anniversary which kicks off 27 April

How far has Governor Sanwo-Olu gone in his journey to A Greater Lagos? This is the main question that will be answered as the administration marks its second anniversary as from Tuesday, April 27. Mr. Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat mounted the saddle on May 29, 2019.

This is contained in a press statement signed by Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy.

A series of activities have been put together to showcase the administration’s performance and impact on Lagosians. But it will not be all about what has been achieved; Sanwo-Olu will be offering Lagosians a glimpse into the future, which he often refers to as #A Greater Lagos. He will be unveiling new projects, which the administration will build to make life more comfortable for the citizenry.

The mid-term report will begin with briefings by Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government rendering accounts of their achievements in the past two years.

Events of the second-year anniversary include media interviews and interaction of key members of the Lagos State Executive Council, including Dr. Hamzat, the media and various segments of society.

Mr. Governor will unveil iconic projects in the Health, Education, Transportation, Housing and other sectors, besides the various infrastructure projects that have been completed during his tenure.

The ground-breaking of the New Massey Street Children’s hospital, which is billed to be the biggest in Africa, will be performed by Mr. Governor. New schools and housing units will be commissioned.

Since taking the oath of office, Governor Sanwo-Olu has commissioned roads across the State, such as the Tedi-Muwo Road and Link Bridge at the Lagos-Ogun State boundary that cuts across Alimoso and Agbado-Oke Odo; the 1.4km dual carriage Pen Cinema Bridge; the 13.68 kilometres Oshodi-Abule-Egba BRT corridor; 31 networks of roads in Ojokoro LCDA as well as six junction improvement projects to tackle traffic congestion under the Traffic Management Intervention Plan.

In Lekki, the Government is building the Regional Road and the Lekki-Epe Expressway. In Ikorodu, work is progressing on Agric-Isawo Road; Bola Tinubu-Igbogbo-Imota Road; Ijede Road; Oba Sekumade Road in Ipakodo; and Itamaga to Ewu Elepe Town.

No less than 3,500 housing units have been delivered with thousands more to be completed before the end of the second quarter.

Major strides are also visible in water transportation as an alternative means of commuting passengers to reduce pressure on road infrastructure across the five divisions of Lagos State. No less than 15 jetties are in various stages of completion at the Ijede Waterfront and Offin in Ikorodu; Marina Waterfront, VIP Chalet, Apaa and Isalu Ajido in Badagry; Oke-Ira Nla and Takwa Bay, Eti-Osa; Liverpool Road in Apapa; Ebute-Ero on Lagos Island; Mile 2; Ijegun-Egba and Ilashe in Ojo; Ito-Omu in Epe, as well as Ilado in Amuwo Odofin.

Mr. Governor has just performed the ground-breaking of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Red Line Project to complement the 29km Blue Line Project, which has reached 93% completion stage. Phase One of the project will be delivered in the last quarter of year 2022 to convey passengers from Okokomaiko to Marina.

In social intervention, over 38,000 residents are beneficiaries of programmes that provide empowerment for youths and succour to other residents through agriculture; healthcare and grants for women in rural areas. There are many who have graduated from the State’s 19 Skills Acquisition projects. These figures exclude the residents who enjoyed free treatment in public hospitals during the first and second waves of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Smart City Project is on. About 3000km of fibre-optic cables are being laid in the first phase of the project, which will be 6,000km when completed. It will provide faster and more reliable internet that will improve education, security and commerce to boost the attainment of a 21st Century Economy.

Schools, hospitals, security agencies and members of the public can hook up to the internet connectivity to advance teaching and learning; consultation and treatment of patients as well as surveillance of crime and traffic violations across the State. Besides, thousands of cameras will be installed to check crime.

The recent acquisition of body cameras for security and traffic monitoring is an innovative approach to monitoring, identifying and checkmating criminals.

Governor Sanwo-Olu will round off the second year anniversary events by engaging the media, captains of industry and other stakeholders at an interactive session on May 28 when he will deliver a state of the State address.