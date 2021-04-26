Bandits kill DPO, 4 policemen, others in Kebbi

By Richard Elesho

Scores of people in Dankolo, Sakaba, Makuku, Dokar Kambari and Kurmin Hodo villages of Sakaba Local Government Area of Kebbi State have fled their homes in the aftermath of bandits attack that claimed many lives in their communities.

According to reports, a Divisional Police Officer, DPO and some mobile policemen were feared killed in the attack by the bandits.

Security sources also hinted that two vigilante operatives popularly known as ’Yan Sa Kai and an unspecified number of residents of the villages were also killed.

“The bandits too suffered heavy casualty from our men,” one of the sources was reported as saying by Newsexpress..

A resident, Salisu Adamu, said: “Bandits have attacked our villages since around 8:00 a.m. up to these hours. Please we need your prayers.

“They have killed DPO Jimoh Abdullahi, four policemen and two ’Yan sa Kai. Please we need your prayers. They killed seven people in Inana village alone.

“They carted away thousands of cattle from Dankolo, Sakaba, Makuku, Dokar Kambari and Kurmin Hodo villages and many food items.

“They came with more than 100 motorcycles, well-armed started shooting sporadically which prompted the village people to flee for safety in different directions.”

Husseini Bala, another source from Dirin Daji, said that seven mobile police officers the DPO and his orderly were missing.

“The DPO, his orderly, one inspector and seven mobile policemen are still not accounted for. We don’t know whether they are dead or alive. We shall confirm that by 11:00 a.m. tomorrow, Monday,” he said.

Spokesperson of Kebbi State Police Command, ASP Nafiu Abubakar, did not respond to calls and text messages sent to his number up till the time of filling this report.

Alhaji Ladan Musa Mohammed, Chief of Sakaba Chiefdom, when contacted by journalists, described the attack as disheartening.

When pressed on the casualties, he said: “Please contact the Local Government Council Chairman for details, he is the Chief security officer of the local government.”