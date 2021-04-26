COVID-19: Nigeria records 35 new infections, one death

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said the number of COVID-19 deaths in Nigeria declined with one reported after 13 days, raising total fatalities to 2,062.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

It also registered additional 35 infections in the country on April 25.

According to it, the 35 new cases mark a decrease from 51 logged the previous day.

“The seven-day rolling average of daily COVID-19 cases now stands at about 486, a significant increase from the 440 infections a week ago,” it said.

The agency noted that the 35 new cases were recorded in five states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It said 18 of the new cases were from Lagos state, Rivers 7, Oyo 6, FCT 2, Ekiti 1 and Kaduna 1.

The agency said that data from Oyo State were recorded on April 24 and April 25.

It added that 215 community recoveries in Oyo State were managed in line with its guidelines.

The agency disclosed that 239 people who recovered from the virus were discharged on Sunday.

It noted that the total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 now stood at 164,719, including 2,062 deaths and 154,926 recoveries.

The NCDC noted that over 9,793 infections were still active in the country.

It noted that since February 2020, the country had carried out over 1,870,915 tests.

The agency added that a multi-sectoral National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

