Gunmen abduct university students in Benue

A yet to be determined number of students have been abducted by gunmen from Federal University of Agriculture in Makurdi (FUAM), located in Benue State, the management of the school has confirmed.

Rosemary Waku, the Director of Information, Protocol and Public Relations Unit of the school said the gunmen stormed the institution on Sunday and took away the students were at gun point.

“An unconfirmed number of students of FUAM were abducted at gunpoint by unknown persons from the Campus on Sunday 25th April, 2021.

“The University has reported the incident to the police and all relevant security agencies. The University has not heard anything from the students or their captors since the unfortunate incidence took place.”

The abduction is coming less than a week after students of Greenfield University, Kaduna, were also abducted on campus.

Three of the students abducted in Greenfield University were found dead last Friday while the gunmen are still holding on to the others.