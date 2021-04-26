Gunmen kill 5 policemen, abduct one in Imo

Monday, April 26, 2021 10:17 pm


By Ikechukwu Iweajunwa

Gunmen again on Monday attacked the Okigwe South zonal area Command in Ehime -Mbano council area and allegedly killed five police officers on guard.

The bandits also abducted one policeman in the process and took him to an unknown destination.

An eyewitness account said the gunmen broke into the buildings, took over the armory and freed detainees at the station.

The eyewitness, who preferred anonymity, said the police engaged the bandits in a gun battle but were later overpowered by the heavily armed bandits.

The situation had caused serious panic in the area, as some families fled the community, while others scampered for safety.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the attack came barely 48 hours when bandits attacked the country home of Gov. Hope Uzodimma and killed three security officers.

The Police Spokesman in Imo, SP Orlando Ikeokwu confirmed the incident to NAN.

He said,  “I can confirm an attack on Okigwe South Area Command Headquarters, Ehime- Mbano by yet to be identified gunmen.

“Five officers have been killed, while one is yet to be accounted for, but the building was not razed,” he said. (NAN)

