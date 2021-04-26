Just In: Bandits kill 2 more Greenfield University students

Monday, April 26, 2021


Two more dead bodies of 20 students kidnapped by bandits in Kaduna early last week have been recovered.

Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna State Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State said in a statement that security operatives reported the recovery of the two dead bodies of the University student on Monday afternoon.

He added that the corpses have been evacuated to a mortuary, and the university has been notified of the development.

“The Government of Kaduna State under the leadership of Malam Nasir El-Rufai is saddened by this evil perpetrated against innocent students abducted while pursuing their education for a glorious future.

“The Government sends its deep empathy to their families and the university management, and prays for the repose of their souls.

“The Government will update the citizenry on further developments.

The bandits had earlier killed three of the 20 abducted students.

 

