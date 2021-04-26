Police confirm abduction of 3 varsity students in Benue

Police confirm abduction of 3 varsity students in Benue

Monday, April 26, 2021 4:57 pm


Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi: Gunmen abduct many students

Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi: Gunmen abduct many students

By Emmanuel Antswen

Gunmen kidnapped three students of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, on Saturday, the police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson in Benue, DSP Catherine Anene, told newsmen that the students were kidnapped at about 10.20 p.m. while studying close to a school hall.

She said full investigations of the crime had started to track the kidnappers.

“Information was received from the school authority that on April24, at about 10.20 p.m. some unknown men kidnapped three students who were studying.

“We received that information and we are on it. I know that we are very close. We will continue to do our best to ensure that we get to the root of this crime.

“For now, my advice to parents of the students is that they should remain calm. We are doing our best to ensure that they get their children back,’’ she said.

Anene declined to comment on whether the kidnappers had contacted the school authorities or the parents of the victims or not.

A student who claimed to have witnessed the incident said the heavily-armed kidnappers came on foot to the Engineering Department from where they took the victims into the bush.

The school management already suspended lectures and assured students of their safety while in school.

The vice-chancellor, Prof. Richard Kimbir, also confirmed the kidnap.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Greenfield University: Bandits kill two more Greenfield University students 27 mins ago

    Just In: Bandits kill 2 more Greenfield University students
    Officers of Nigeria Police Force: Police confirm massacre of nine persons in Anambra 50 mins ago

    Hoodlums kill 9 persons in Anambra village
    1 hour ago

    Programme to rehabilitate, reintegrate jailed Boko Haram insurgents launched in Abuja
    2 hours ago

    Why Hausa, Yoruba clashed in Ojo, Lagos, Today
    2 hours ago

    Banditry: Over 50 villages deserted in Niger- Gov. Bello
    2 hours ago

    Oil prices fall as India’s COVID-19 crisis dents demand outlook
    2 hours ago

    NERC mulls extraordinary tariff review for 11 DisCos
    File: Nigerian Police personel: 2 hours ago

    Kogi: Police rescue man from kidnappers, recover arms