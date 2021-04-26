UNIBEN church celebrates senior citizens

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Becoming gray headed has been described as legacies of God’s faithfulness and a time to raise hearts and hands to him in gratitude for the blessings of longevity and vitality.

The Chaplain, All Saints’ Chapel, University of Benin (UNIBEN), Ven. Egbenusi Osazee David, stated this on Sunday, at an event organised by the church to celebrate senior citizens of 70 years and above.

The special programme which holds every four years, has as its theme, ‘The joy and challenges of old age’, for this year.

The cleric thanked God for the grace of longevity and vitality, describing it as evident in the lives of the celebrants and the congregation at large.

According to him, “This is a special event of the Chapel set aside to celebrate our very distinguished senior citizens, a time we all take responsibility to raise our hearts and hands to God in gratitude for the blessings of longevity and vitality.

“We are reminded of the toils, the travails, and the triumphs of these noble men and women. Their gray hairs are legacies of God’s faithfulness and commitment towards us all as seen in Isaiah 46:3-4.”

The guest speaker at the event, Dr. Joshua Odewale, admonished the church and all senior citizens present on the principles of aging.

He urged the senior citizens to use their old age to seek God, get devoted to Christian fellowship and give insight to their children.

According to him, “growing old is a normal phenomenon that comes at a certain time in life. However, we should not fret, as God intends to satisfy us with long life.

“This is the right time to know and seek more of God’s word and get more devoted to fellowship, give our children insights about life’s experiences, reconcile and strengthen existing relationships, interact better with other old people, reduce unnecessary expenses, give back to the society, eat well, exercise regularly, and observe good rest of mind and body.”

Earlier in his message, the chairman, organizing committee, Ven. (Prof.) Johnson Oyedeji, noted that those who live the purpose-driven life have nothing to fear, because they shall walk with positive faith, in divine health, righteousness, trust, and obedience.

A total of 72 senior citizens were honored at the event.

Notable among them were 103-year-old Madam Newe Martha Ogbebor, who was described as an active member of the Chapel, and a former Deputy Vice-Chancellor of UNIBEN, Prof. Jacob Odeh Ehiorobo.