Why Hausa, Yoruba clashed in Ojo, Lagos, Today

Disaster of monumental proportions was averted today when motorcyclists, who are preponderantly Hausa riders engaged members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State in a fight. That was in the Iyana-Iba area of Ojo, Lagos State.

Trouble started when Hausa people who ride commercial motorbikes, otherwise known as okada, protested against the way union members troubled them. They alleged that a Hausa man was stabbed. The two sides started exchanging missiles of stones and it rose in crescendo to the usage of guns.

However, Jubril Gawat, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the situation had been brought under control.

Gawat tweeted: “The clash was between members of the transport union and the okada riders. Police have brought the situation under control. It’s not a tribal issue please. All Clear now.”