Why Hausa, Yoruba clashed in Ojo, Lagos, Today

Why Hausa, Yoruba clashed in Ojo, Lagos, Today

Monday, April 26, 2021 4:45 pm


Hausa, Yoruba clash in Lagos

Disaster of monumental proportions was averted today when motorcyclists, who are preponderantly Hausa riders engaged members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State in a fight. That was in the Iyana-Iba area of Ojo, Lagos State.

Trouble started when Hausa people who ride commercial motorbikes, otherwise known as okada, protested against the way union members troubled them. They alleged that a Hausa man was stabbed. The two sides started exchanging missiles of stones and it rose in crescendo to the usage of guns.

However, Jubril Gawat, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the situation had been brought under control.

Gawat tweeted: “The clash was between members of the transport union and the okada riders. Police have brought the situation under control. It’s not a tribal issue please. All Clear now.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    12 mins ago

    Banditry: Over 50 villages deserted in Niger- Gov. Bello
    27 mins ago

    Oil prices fall as India’s COVID-19 crisis dents demand outlook
    34 mins ago

    NERC mulls extraordinary tariff review for 11 DisCos
    File: Nigerian Police personel: 40 mins ago

    Kogi: Police rescue man from kidnappers, recover arms
    2 hours ago

    Day Zik pushed UI student out of his car and why – Mabogunje
    Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi: Gunmen abduct many students 3 hours ago

    Gunmen abduct university students in Benue
    Ali Pantami 4 hours ago

    Pantamism, Talibanism, Americanism and extremism: Ingredients cooking terrorism
    4 hours ago

    Workers’ Day: Ecobank Hosts Webinar on Survival Tips Amidst Inflation   