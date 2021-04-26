Why security operatives killed Ikonso Commander – IPOB

Richard Elesho

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has alleged that the second in command of Eastern Security Network, ESN, Commander Ikonso was killed because of his refusal to lead Ebube Agu, a security platform established by Southeast Governors.

The secessionist group also said it has appointed another Commander to replace Ikonso.

Spokesperson of the group, Emmanuel Powerful made the disclosure on Sunday in a report monitored on Channels TV.

“Yesterday (Saturday), our commander went to his village. They ambushed him with some politicians … they ordered the military to kill him. Imo State administrator knows very well that he has committed a crime and we must follow him up.

“He ordered for the killing of this guy (the late commander) because he refused his offer to come and head the Ebubeagu which the South-East governors established,” he alleged.

The IPOB spokesman added, “He (the governor) sent some people to meet him (the late commander), but the guy refused that he cannot betray Biafra’s agitation and our leader – Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Since then, they have been threatening him.

He claimed that there has been an unjust clampdown on members of IPOB and the Eastern Security Network, ESN established by its leadership.

“In Imo State, they arrested more than 50 people … they have been going to people’s houses to arrest them; in Anambra, they arrested so many people; in Abia, they arrested so many people.”

The News reports that the Nigerian Army on Saturday confirmed the death of Ikonson – the overall commander of ESN and vice president of the secessionist group.

He was said to have been killed by a combined team of security forces in a raid on the operational headquarters of the IPOB/ESN in Awomama Village in Oru East local government area of Imo State.

The operation was carried out by troops of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, as well as operatives of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and Department of State Services (DSS)

The federal government has designated IPOB a terrorist group and been on the trail of it’s leaders and members. The group however insists on the legitimacy of it’s quest for a Biafran nation.