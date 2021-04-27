Gunmen in shooting spree in Imo – Gov’s aide

Gunmen in shooting spree in Imo – Gov’s aide

Tuesday, April 27, 2021 12:06 am


Several gunshots were heard at the popular Ama Hausa area, a settlement of most northerners in Owerri, the Imo capital.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Gender and Vulnerable Groups – Northern Affairs (Men) Mr Suleiman Ibrahim confirmed this through a telephone call in Owerri on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident rook place shortly after the Okigwe Zonal area command Headquarters located at Ehime Mbano Local Government Area was attacked with about five police men reportedly killed.

Suleiman said that anxiety gripped the residents when unknown gunmen attacked the large settlement at about 10p.m Monday, shooting indiscriminately.

He said that no casualties were recorded as residents were already in their abodes before the arrival of the gunmen.

He also said that authorities of the settlement had already alerted security agencies in the state and called for calm.

“We suddenly heard gunshots and everyone took cover as there was palpable fear. It lasted for about thirty minutes before they withdrew.

“No casualties were recorded and no injuries sustained. Security agencies in the state have been put on notice and we believe that the situation is under control,” he said.

However, NAN reports that efforts made to reach the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Orlando Ikeokwu proved abortive as he did not respond to several phone calls and messages made to his phone line.

