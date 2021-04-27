Ministry to revamp National Sports Festival

Ministry to revamp National Sports Festival

Tuesday, April 27, 2021 12:36 am


 

Sunday Dare: Minister of Sports and Youth Development

_…eyes new template_
The National Sports Festival (NSF) is set for a major review after the 20th Sports festival which held in Benin City, Edo State. The review, which will be along the lines of strengthening the games, athletes’ protection and template for bidding among other things will have a committee announced soon.
Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare stated this during a courtesy  visit on Ogun State Governor Mr Dapo Abiodun“. There is a new template for the NSF which will have a 360 geo political spread. This spread will be introduced such  that we move it for the northwest zone to bid this year and two years later it goes to the southwest so that it moves around the whole country.”
The Minister asserted  that this is the only way to avoid the scenario of back to back hosting of the games within the same geo political zone. “The terms of reference for a committee to review the National Sports Festival will be  stated clearly and we would look at  how  to  further strengthen the NSF for better sports Development.
“We have started the process and next week we will announce the review committee,” the Minister concluded.
