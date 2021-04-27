NBC’ threat: We stand with Channels TV Nigerian editors

Tuesday, April 27, 2021 8:16 am


 

L-R: Mr Mustapha Isah, President, Nigerian Guild of Editors and its secretariat (Editors’ House) in Ikeja, Lagos

The Nigerian Guild of Editors condemns in strong terms the threat issued to Channels Television by the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, over an interview with the spokesperson of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr. Emmanuel Powerful.
This is contained in a statement signed by Mustapha Isah, President, and Mary Atolagbe, General Secretary,
 Powerful had featured on Channels programme “Politics Today” on Sunday April 25, 2021 , where he allegedly made inciting statements.
The NBC in the letter ordered the immediate suspension of the programme.
The Guild will not stand by and watch media houses being threatened by regulatory agencies in the country.
Press freedom is threatened when media houses are made to operate in an atmosphere of fear .
The Guild stands with Channels and will go to any length to defend press freedom in the country.
 The body of editors believes that the  NBC is guilty of  double standards because stations that carried Sheikh Gumi’s parley with terrorists in their camps, were not sanctioned  by the commission.
The NBC should jettison the practice of issuing threats to broadcast stations  over matters that could easily be  dealt with through dialogue.
Democracy will be meaningless in Nigeria if press freedom is eroded.
