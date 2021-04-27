Police probe attack on traditional ruler’s palace in Anambra

Police probe attack on traditional ruler’s palace in Anambra

Tuesday, April 27, 2021 12:14 am


The burnt palace of Igwe Emeka Ilouno, the traditional ruler of Ifitedunu in Dunukofia Local Government Area of the state.

The burnt palace of Igwe Emeka Ilouno, the traditional ruler of Ifitedunu in Dunukofia Local Government Area of the state.

The Police in Anambra has launched an investigation into the attack on the palace of Igwe Emeka Ilouno, the traditional ruler of Ifitedunu in Dunukofia Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra made the disclosure in a statement on Monday.

Ilouno’s palace was set on fire by yet to be unidentified people during which vehicles were also razed.

According to the traditional ruler, I thank God that there is life, my palace was set ablaze in the dead of the night, my jeep was also burnt.
The Police said two persons sustained injuries and were receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

“The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Mr Monday Bala Kuryas has ordered investigations into the unfortunate attack of the Palace of Igwe Ifitedunu, HRH Dr Emeka Ilouno.

“The resultant fire outbreak and damage to property- including the Igwe’s official vehicle.

“Information so far available to the police reveals that two persons sustained fire-burn injuries and are currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

“The fire was put off by the combined efforts of good spirited individuals around the area and the area has been cordoned off.

“The CP reiterates that the Command will not deter and will surely deliver on its mandate on protection of lives and property in the state,” he said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 min ago

    Makinde inspects Security Base at Oyo/Ogun border
    20 mins ago

    Ministry to revamp National Sports Festival
    47 mins ago

    Lift suspension of Channels TV or face legal action, SERAP tells Nigerian government
    File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria: Wife of a former Surveyor-General of Ekiti, Mrs Funmilola Osalusi abducted 51 mins ago

    Gunmen in shooting spree in Imo – Gov’s aide
    Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire: raises alert on arrest of suspects behind import of fake COVID-19 Vaccine to Africa 60 mins ago

    COVID-19: FG warns Nigerians against complacency
    Photo: Madam Ogbebor being decorated 2 hours ago

    UNIBEN church celebrates senior citizens
    Acting IGP Alkali Baba. 3 hours ago

    Gunmen kill 5 policemen, abduct one in Imo
    Greenfield University: Bandits kill two more Greenfield University students 7 hours ago

    Just In: Bandits kill 2 more Greenfield University students