The Pantami Pantomime: As Presidency absolves him of wrongdoing, 6 points to ponder

By Steve Osuji

▪︎Who killed Sunday Achi in ATBU Mosque in 2004?

▪︎Retired Prof. Samuel Achi, father of Sunday has said Pantami as Chief Imam of ATBU Mosque in 2004 declared a fatwa on Sunday for purveying “offensive” Christian tracts.

▪︎Sunday Achi was 400 level Architecture student and head of a students’ Christian body in ATBU.

▪︎Sunday was allegedly strangled inside ATBU mosque by Muslim students under the order/watch of Chief Imam, Isa Pantami.

▪︎What is the role of Pantami in the gruesome killing of an innocent student at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi in 2004?

▪︎In absolving Pantami, the presidency must convince Nigerians that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy didn’t have a hand in the killing of SUNDAY ACHI…

– story/image from The Punch/22.04.21/p.3