Why agitation for secession is on increase in Nigeria – Ortom

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has said that injustice, fairness and lack of equity in the country were probably responsible for the various agitation emanating from the geo-political zones.

Ortom spoke on Tuesday during the inauguration of the rehabilitated 7.9 kilometers Oha/Orerokpe/Oviore Road and the bridge in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta.

But the governor said that he would continue to preach unity of Nigeria stressing “we are better as a country.

“Let there be justice for all irrespective of our ethnic and religions; we should be united as a nation. God has been with Nigeria and will never abandon our country.

“What is happening today, I believe when God arises, enemies of this country will scatter and we shall have our peace.”

Ortom commended his host, governor, Ifeanyi Okowa for the infrastructural development in the state and urged him to sustain the tempo.

“God will surely reward you for committing yourself to this level and determination of focus to add value to the development of Delta.

“We appreciate your uprightness, not just at the state level, but at the national. At the party level, you never fail any assignment committed to you.

“Continue to do your best, you are a bridge builder. In the midst of many challenges in this country, where people are singing songs of disunity, you have remained focused.

“I appreciate you for this milestone, this road will not only be used by the people of Delta,” Ortom said.

He said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was committed to providing dividends of democracy to the people and thanked the Okpe kingdom and the entire Delta for supporting the governor.

“As leaders in this country especially the PDP, we are prepared to give Nigerians a democracy that is anchored on equity, fairness and justice.

“I have learnt and will continue to learn, do not be tired when I come knocking again.

“I will send members of my cabinet to interface with members of your cabinet to see how we can partner and add value to the development of our people,” he said.

In his remark, Gov. Okowa said that his administration was committed to improving the lives of the people through infrastructural development.

“I thank God for the traditional rulers we have in this state, they have continued to partner with the government of this state to achieve peace.

“We have continued to remain focus on our dreams” he said.

Okowa urged the people to cooperate with his administration to enable him to continue to impact meaningfully on their lives.

The Delta governor had earlier on Tuesday inaugurated the Army Day Secondary School in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta.