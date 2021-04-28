Amnesty Int’l demands release of anti-Buhari protesters

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

After nearly one month in detention without trial, global human rights organisation, Amnesty International, has demanded the unconditional release of two Buhari-must-go protesters, Larry Emmanuel and Victor Udoka, who were arrested, molested by thugs and detained by the police in Kogi State.

The protesters have been in detention since April 5.

The Amnesty International, in a release by its Media Manager, Isa Sanusi, added that the protesters’ only crime was that they were “peacefully protesting against corruption and distributing posters that were perceived to be critical of the President.”

Amnesty International said, “Activists, Larry Emmanuel and Victor Anene Udoka have been unlawfully detained since April 5. They were physically assaulted and tortured by unidentified men while peacefully protesting against corruption, and the poor human rights situation in Nigeria, and distributing posters that were perceived to be critical of the President.

“A few days later, they were turned over to the police and were subsequently transferred to the Nigeria Correctional Centre, located in Kogi State, in north central Nigeria, where they are currently being held.

“The two activists are being detained solely for peacefully exercising their right to protest and expressing their views. They must be immediately and unconditionally released.”

The organisation also urged the public to ‘take action’ and write the state governor to equally demand the release of the protesters.

The News reports that the Kogi State government had confirmed the arrest of some anti-Buhari protesters in the State. Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo had in a statement then said the protesters came into the State from Benue State.

“The Kogi youths who are ardent supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari apprehended the sponsored hoodlums and handed them to law enforcement agents for possible prosecution for violating the Environmental Laws of Kogi State and disturbing the peace of the people.

“The Kogi State Government hereby sounds a note of warning to all agents of destabilization to steer clear of our state in their bid to play divisive, destructive, destabilizing and debilitating politics. Kogi is focused on development and commitment to improving the living standards of the people.

“For us, President Muhammadu Buhari is more than a national leader. He represents an ideology that protects the poor and the weak, an ideology of transparency and accountability, an ideology of security and stability. These are the unfailing strings that bind us with Mr President.” Fanwo said in the statement.