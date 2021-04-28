Boko Haram: 9 informants nabbed in Niger

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Few days after Niger State Governor Sani Bello raised alarm about the incursion of Boko Haram members into the State, the government has confirmed the arrest of some informants including a medical Doctor, to the terrorist organisation.

The Guardian reports that the confirmation was made by Abdulberqy Ebbo, the director-general of strategic operations, ICT and public enlightenment unit at the Niger State Government House.

He claimed the men confessed to revealing the movements of troops to Boko Haram fighters.

“One of the 9 arrested bandits’ informants in Niger state is a medical doctor, they’ve also confessed to leaking information on troops movements to bandits. What could more horrendous than drumming support for your own people to be killed and their farm lands destroyed?

— Abdullberqy Ebbo (@Nupenchi_) April 27, 2021”

It would be recalled that bandits have intensified their operations in Niger State. More than 20 passengers returning from a wedding were kidnapped from a commercial bus earlier in the year. Shortly after that, bandits stormed Government Science College, Kagara where they abducted 27 students and 15 staff members and their relations. Their fate attracted widespread condemnations across the contry. They later regained their freedom.

Boko Haram insurgents have been carrying out a campaign of terror in Nigeria’s northeast for more than a decade. Of recent the group increased their inglorious visibility in Niger State.

The State Governor Alh. Sani Bello on Monday evening confirmed that the terror group has hoisted its flag in parts of the state.

“They’ve taken over the territory, they’ve installed their flag,” Bello said. “I am confirming that now. They’ve taken over the wives of people by force”, he said.

“Boko Haram elements are trying to use these areas as their home just like they did in Sambisa.”

The presence of Boko Haram in the state portends danger for Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. The group had carried multiple attacks in the city before President Muhammadu Buhari came into power in May 2015.

A despondent Bello said the Nigerian Government has not offered any help and that he would not wait for it to come.

“I have not lost hope in the federal government, but I am not waiting for anyone anymore,” he said.