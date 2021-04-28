Kaduna: 35 Baptist Church members killed, 145 kidnapped

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Nigeria Baptist Conference, Kaduna State branch has recorded monumental human and material losses from the raging insecurity across the state. Not less than 35 members of the conference have been killed while some 145 others have been kidnapped this year alone.

President of Kaduna Baptist Conference, Rev. Ishaya Adamu disclosed this at a Press briefing on Tuesday in Kaduna. He said insecurity has degenerated to a daily occurrence in the State and called on government to take urgent action on it.

“It is so sad that we wake up with the daily heartbreaking news of the killings and kidnapping of our people in Kaduna State.

“It is on record that in Kaduna Baptist Conference from January to April 2021, our members have gone through the agony of kidnapping and killings of their loved ones.

“Just to mention a few, in Buruku, Gadani, Gwagwada, Kasuwan Magani, Kakau, Sabon- Tasha and Udawa Baptist associations, 35 people have been killed and 145 kidnapped.

“The most recent incident took place on April 25, 2021 in Haske Baptist Church Manini Village where Dr Zakariah Dogo Yaro was killed and four persons were kidnapped,” he said.

Nigeria Tribune reports that the president described the daily attack as inhuman and unacceptable, calling on government at all levels to fulfill their constitutional mandate and save Kaduna State and the country at large from chaos.

“These killings and attacks on innocent citizens are inhumane and unacceptable. Kaduna Baptist Conference condemns these acts and calls on the government to take immediate and necessary action to arrest the perpetrators and put to an end this evil that is revenging our state and country,” he added.

The Kaduna Baptist Conference also commiserated with all members of Haske Baptist Church Manini as well as other victims of these attacks.

“We urge you to watch and pray as we call on the government to do their constitutional duties so that normalcy will be restored to the villages and environs,” he stressed.

It would be recalled that insecurity has worsened in the country in recent time. Last week gunmen abducted some 17 students of a private university in Kaduna, Greenfield University and whisked then to an unknown destination.

They later demanded N800 million ransom for their release.

Five of the students have already been killed while the fate of the others is hanging in the balance.