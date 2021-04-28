NDLEA Chairman, Gen Mohammed Marwa Signs Up for Ogidi

The Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa will be the Special Guest of Honour and Keynote Speaker at the Ogidi Day Festival coming up on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Gen Marwa, while accepting the invitation to the event, said what the Ogidi community was doing in showcasing its culture was commendable and deserved to be supported by all.

He said the NDLEA was setting up a national drug demand reduction campaign and that the visit to Ogidi would afford him an opportunity to enlighten the people, particularly the youth, on the dangers of drug consumption.

The NDLEA Chairman said most of the security issues facing the country today were fueled by the large quantity of drugs in circulation and urged all patriots to join hands with his agency to stamp out illicit drugs and psychotropic substances in the country.

Gen Marwa will also pay advocacy visits to the Obaro of Kabba, Oba Solomon Dele Owoniyi, the Olujumu of Ijumu, Oba Williams Olusegun Ayeni and the Ologidi of Ogidi, Oba Rabiu Oladimeji.

Dignitaries who have accepted the invitation to this year’s Ogidi Day Festival include Mukadam Asiwaju Idris Asiru, a friend of Ogidi and Kogi State Commissioner for Finance Budget and Planning, who will be the Chairman of the event.

The Iyalode of Aiyetoro-Gbedde, Chief (Mrs.) Motolani Rasheedat Salawu will be the Lady Chairperson while the Galadima Garin Nupe, Alhaji Danjuma Galadima will also be a special guest of honour.

The best of Ogidi culture will be on the display at the show which is fondly referred to as Nigeria’s biggest culture event in June.

Guest artists from Ondo, Lagos, Ekiti and Edo States are on the line up for performance at the festival.

An appeal fund for major development projects in the community would also be launched at the event.

The Ogidi Day Festival has played host to diplomats including ambassadors of the United States, France, The Netherlands and the European Union as well as hordes of local and international tourists.