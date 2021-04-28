Police kill 3 bandits, recover 2 AK47 riffles in Benue

Police kill 3 bandits, recover 2 AK47 riffles in Benue

Wednesday, April 28, 2021 11:10 pm


Nigerian Policemen: arrest 2 bandits in Benue

Nigerian Policemen: arrest 2 bandits in Benue

By Emmanuel Antswen

The Police in Benue said they neutralised three bandits and recovered dangerous weapons in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state.

The recovered weapons included two AK47 riffles, 29 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, knives and cutlasses ss well as a bunch of substances suspected to be charms.

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi.

It said an identified bandits camp at a forest in Tomatar Imande Ukusuu Mbachor Ward, Katsina-Ala, was raided by operatives of the police on April 28.

The police said the bandits had sustained bullet injuries during the exchange of gunfire with police during the raid and died subsequently on their way to the hospital.

“During the operation, there was a prolonged exchange of gunfire between the police and bandits.

“Consequently, three of the bandits were arrested with bullet wounds while other suspects fled with injuries.

“The injured suspects were rushed to hospital but confirmed dead by the doctors.

“Corpses of the deceased have been deposited at Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi,” the statement read in part.

It called on residents to cooperate with the police by providing useful information that would lead to the arrest of the suspects at large.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Police: rescue two kidnap victims in Edo 4 mins ago

    Police rescue 2 kidnap victims, recover N200k in Edo
    13 mins ago

    Police confirm attack on Naval checkpoint in Anambra
    Chairman, NDLEA, retired, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa 25 mins ago

    NDLEA seizes over N80b worth of illicit drugs in 100 days, says Marwa
    Rotimi Akeredolu: Ondo State Governor: begins vacation, hands over to Deputy 43 mins ago

    Police brutality: Ondo panel recommends N755m claims for victims
    Gas flaring; Nigeria among the six leading culprits, says World Bank 57 mins ago

    Nigeria, 6 others top gas flaring countries- World Bank
    1 hour ago

    PDP must win Ekiti, Osun gov. polls – Makinde tells new S/West Chairman
    1 hour ago

    JUSUN strike: Edo Judiciary suspends Mondays’ sittings
    Kaduna State University: many students may drop out because of increase in tuition fees 2 hours ago

    Fees increase: 75% of students may drop out of Kaduna varsity – ASUU 