Police rescue 2 kidnap victims, recover N200k in Edo

Police rescue 2 kidnap victims, recover N200k in Edo

Wednesday, April 28, 2021 11:39 pm


Police: rescue two kidnap victims in Edo

Police: rescue two kidnap victims in Edo

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin
Men of the Edo state police command on Wednesday rescued two kidnapped victims, Okeke Emmanuel (37) and Rilwan Adewale (36).
The victims were kidnapped “along Lagos Bypass, by Ahor community, Benin City, on the 25 April, 2021, at about 0300hrs, and were taken into the bush, where they were said to have met other victims.
According to a statement by the Command’s spokesman, Kontongs Bello, the victims were  traveling in a Sienna Bus from Port Harcourt, Rivers state, to Lagos, when they were abducted.
“On receipt of the information, the police operatives immediately swung into action and rescued two of the victims at about 10.30 am on Wednesday, 28 April, after an exchange of gun battle with the hoodlums,” Kontongs said.
The statement further added that one of the victims, Adewale Rilwan, who sustained injuries during the rescue operation from the use of matchet by the hoodlums, is presently receiving treatment in the hospital.
The sum of N200,000 was recovered from the scene.
The state police commissioner, Phillip Aliyu Ogbadu, urged the general public to avail the command with useful information that will expose criminal elements in the state.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    41 mins ago

    Police confirm attack on Naval checkpoint in Anambra
    Chairman, NDLEA, retired, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa 53 mins ago

    NDLEA seizes over N80b worth of illicit drugs in 100 days, says Marwa
    Nigerian Policemen: arrest 2 bandits in Benue 1 hour ago

    Police kill 3 bandits, recover 2 AK47 riffles in Benue
    Rotimi Akeredolu: Ondo State Governor: begins vacation, hands over to Deputy 1 hour ago

    Police brutality: Ondo panel recommends N755m claims for victims
    Gas flaring; Nigeria among the six leading culprits, says World Bank 1 hour ago

    Nigeria, 6 others top gas flaring countries- World Bank
    2 hours ago

    PDP must win Ekiti, Osun gov. polls – Makinde tells new S/West Chairman
    2 hours ago

    JUSUN strike: Edo Judiciary suspends Mondays’ sittings
    Kaduna State University: many students may drop out because of increase in tuition fees 2 hours ago

    Fees increase: 75% of students may drop out of Kaduna varsity – ASUU 