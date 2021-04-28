Police rescue 2 kidnap victims, recover N200k in Edo

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Men of the Edo state police command on Wednesday rescued two kidnapped victims, Okeke Emmanuel (37) and Rilwan Adewale (36).

The victims were kidnapped “along Lagos Bypass, by Ahor community, Benin City, on the 25 April, 2021, at about 0300hrs, and were taken into the bush, where they were said to have met other victims.

According to a statement by the Command’s spokesman, Kontongs Bello, the victims were traveling in a Sienna Bus from Port Harcourt, Rivers state, to Lagos, when they were abducted.

“On receipt of the information, the police operatives immediately swung into action and rescued two of the victims at about 10.30 am on Wednesday, 28 April, after an exchange of gun battle with the hoodlums,” Kontongs said.

The statement further added that one of the victims, Adewale Rilwan, who sustained injuries during the rescue operation from the use of matchet by the hoodlums, is presently receiving treatment in the hospital.

The sum of N200,000 was recovered from the scene.

The state police commissioner, Phillip Aliyu Ogbadu, urged the general public to avail the command with useful information that will expose criminal elements in the state.