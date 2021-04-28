Shobo Now MD/CEO First Bank

… Adeduntan Leaves

Mr. Gbenga Shobo was, today, 28 April 2021, appointed First Bank Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) by the Board of Directors. Shobo who was, before now, the bank’s Deputy Managing Director stepped in as Mr. Adesola Adeduntan who had been at the drivers’s seat since 2016 retired.

Abdullahi Ibrahim was also appointed by the Board as Deputy Managing Director, while Mr. Ini Ebong, Mr. Segun Alebiosu, Mr. Seyi Oyefeso and Mrs. Bashirat Odunewu, were also made Executive Directors.

According to Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, the Chairman: “We are proud to announce Gbenga Shobo as our new MD/CEO. His appointment has proven the resilience of our succession planning mechanisms and the value we place on our long-standing corporate governance practices, which underpins the institution’s enduring sustainability and the 127-year legacy.

“I would like to thank Sola for his dedication and efforts during his helm at the bank, and before as Chief Finance Officer. The board and I are grateful for his leadership of the bank over the last five years and a half and believe that the strong foundation created during his term would provide an excellent basis for our continued success. We wish him well in his future endeavours outside the FirstBank Group.”

The statement explained that Shobo has had a successful “career in the bank and elsewhere, culminating in his appointment as Deputy Managing Director. In 2016, prior to his appointment as Deputy Managing Director, he was the Executive Director overseeing the Retail Banking/Public Sector businesses in the Lagos & West Directorate and was hitherto the Executive Director overseeing the Retail Business in the South Directorate.”