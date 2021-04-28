Tight security in Rivers as curfew kicks off

Also, there is increased security around the all the major link roads leading into and Oyigbo town, headquarters of Oyigbo local government area, the Police Station and Army Barracks along the Oyigbo/Aba Expressway.

A resident of Oyigbo told our correspondent that there has been a watertight security in area.

“Remember that Oyigbo was the epicenter of mayhem leading to the killing of soldiers, policemen and burning down of Police Stations, cars and even the courts in October 22 ,2020, Since then, the town has been under curfew. You dare not into enter Oyigbo once it is 6.3pm.”

Reports also have it that at Omerelu, in Ikwerre local government area, which is the boundary town between Rivers and Imo State security had been beefed up to ensure that enforcement of the restriction of movement into the State after 8.pm curfew time.

There is security precautions in the various Police Stations in the State capital. For instance, the Special Area Police Station in Rumuodomaya, headquarters of Obio-Akpor local government area there is now a barricade before the Station forcing motorists and pedestrians to pass through on lane of the Ikwerre road.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress, APC,in Rivers State has declared support for curfew imposed at the borders pointing out that no price is too much to pay when it comes to the protection of lives and property of Rivers people.

Spokesman for the APC, Ogbonna Nwuke,who is a former member of the House of Representatives, representing Etche-Omuma federal Constituency told journalists that there were moves by unknown persons to undermine the peace and stability of the State.

“In the last one week, our State has been under attack by unknown persons who are determined to undermine the peace and security of the State.

“We think that the decision to impose a curfew around the State’s land border communities may be part of a security arrangement agreed upon by security agencies.

“We believe that no price is too big to pay when it comes to the protection of lives and property. As a responsible party, the APC agrees with the move to impose such a curfew.

“We urge the Rivers people to do whatever is possible to frustrate any attempt by unknown persons to disturb the peace.”

Two checkpoints have also been mounted in front of the Police Station there.