Tight security in Rivers as curfew kicks off

Tight security in Rivers as curfew kicks off

Wednesday, April 28, 2021 8:30 pm


Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike

*APC supports curfew imposed by Governor Wike, says no price is too much to pay to save lives and properties
Okafor Ofiebor /Port Harcourt

Barely 24 hours after Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State imposed  8pm to 6 am curfew at the borders of the State, security has been beefed up at the boundaries leading into the State.

In  between Abia and Rivers State, close to the Imo River in Oyigbo Local Government Area admixture of Soldiers and other security agencies were noticeable.

Also, there is  increased security around the all the major link roads leading into and Oyigbo town, headquarters of Oyigbo local government area, the Police Station and Army Barracks along the Oyigbo/Aba Expressway.
Two checkpoints have also been mounted in front of the Police Station there.

A resident of Oyigbo told our correspondent that there has been a watertight security in area.
“Remember that Oyigbo was the epicenter of mayhem leading to the killing of soldiers, policemen and burning down of Police Stations, cars and even the courts in October 22 ,2020, Since then, the town has been under curfew. You dare not into enter Oyigbo once it is 6.3pm.”
Reports also have it that at Omerelu, in Ikwerre local government area, which is  the boundary town between Rivers and Imo State security had been beefed up to ensure that enforcement of the restriction of movement into the State after 8.pm curfew time.
There is security precautions in the various Police Stations in the State capital. For instance, the Special Area Police Station in Rumuodomaya, headquarters of Obio-Akpor local government area there is now a barricade before the Station forcing motorists and pedestrians to pass through on lane of the Ikwerre road.
Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress, APC,in Rivers State has declared support for curfew imposed at the borders pointing out that no price is too much to pay when it comes to the protection of lives and property of Rivers people.
Spokesman for the APC, Ogbonna Nwuke,who is a former member of the House of Representatives, representing Etche-Omuma federal Constituency told journalists that there were moves by unknown persons to undermine the peace and stability of the State.
“In the last one week, our State has been under attack by unknown persons who are determined to undermine the peace and security of the State.
“We think that the decision to impose a curfew around the State’s land border communities may be part of a security arrangement agreed upon by security agencies.
“We believe that no price is too big to pay when it comes to the protection of lives and property. As a responsible party, the APC agrees with the move to impose such a curfew.
“We urge the Rivers people to do whatever is possible to frustrate any attempt by unknown persons to disturb the peace.”
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    The Case against Privatization
    3 hours ago

    We need clerics to speak truth to power – Makinde
    Governor David Umahi: his commissioner escaped gun attack 3 hours ago

    Ebonyi: Commissioner escapes gun attack attack
    Senator Ordia: attacked by gunmen 4 hours ago

    Gunmen attack Senator’s convoy in Kogi, injure 3 policemen
    4 hours ago

    Shobo Now New MD/CEO First Bank
    5 hours ago

    Channels confuses its defenders as it apologises to NBC
    6 hours ago

    Insult! ASUU Kicks on Netherlands’ Stand on Africa University Degrees
    7 hours ago

    RCCG to honour founder with intensive healthcare centre