Verbatim/Video: I am a party man, but we cannot keep quiet- Senator Adeyemi on security

“Mr. President, insecurity is a serious problem today in Nigeria, and there comes a time when you cannot but speak the truth, irrespective of the sentiments you may share.

“Today, Mr. President, all of us are being threatened – our families, our nation, our state.

“Mr. President, we need not run away from the fact, that more than ever before in the history of our nation, this is the worst instability we are facing. In fact, this is worse than the civil war.

“Mr. President, the submission is very simple. Today, there are a lot of misgiving and misinterpretation on what is happening.

“Some people believe some people in government are supporting this move. Some people believe some people sponsor those who are destabilizing our nation within the country.

“The answer is very simple, we cannot pretend we are capable of confronting the situation in our hands. America as powerful as they are, when the pandemic came, it got to a point that China had to come to their rescue.

“We shouldn’t pretend that we don’t need foreign support now. Let nobody deceive us. A lot of billions of naira has been voted for security services, nothing is coming out of it.

“We wouldn’t wait until our nation gets burnt. Let us shout and call for foreign support. I am an APC man and I’ve been supporting my party, but the President should get to know it has got to a point that we who are supporters and members of the APC can no longer keep quiet.”

Adeyemi continued: “The President must rise to the occasion. You will not see the truth and you are afraid to say it because you’ll die?

“Mr. President, the nation is on fire. The President must rise to the occasion, it costs us nothing to get foreign support. We must bring these people to save this country or else we will be consumed.

“It has gotten to a point that we cannot sleep with our two eyes closed, we are not free, our children are not free.

“The situation is, our security system has collapsed, it has failed. [And] because it has failed, we need to look for foreign support. It will cost Nigeria nothing. Forget the ego, forget the superiority of Nigeria amongst African nations.

“Today, we are facing serious problems. If our nation is to survive this period, I’m not in doubt that the security infrastructure we have today cannot cope with what we are facing.

“Every part of this country is threatened, from the north to the south, nobody is safe, nobody can travel 50km in our nation.

“I feel like shedding tears for a country that we grew up where nobody harasses you when you travel from Lagos to Maiduguri. Today, I cannot travel from here to Kaduna or Niger State where I was born.

“The President must know this is a bad time for our nation. We must look for foreign support to save this nation. This is my position, Mr. President, we must rise to it.

“They are killing people in the East, West, South and the North. We should shut down the National Assembly. Let’s shut down if we cannot save this country.

“Our country is bleeding, people are in poverty, there’s no food, people are hungry, insecurity is threatening us, we cannot pretend. Everyday Nigerians are dying, we must rise to the occasion. I submit, Mr. President.”

*Senator Smart Adeyemi (Kogi West) when he recently made his contribution at the National Assembly