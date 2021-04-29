CAF Confederation Cup: All qualifiers for knockout stage emerge

CAF Confederation Cup: All qualifiers for knockout stage emerge

Thursday, April 29, 2021 7:48 am


CAF CUP: qualifiers for the knockout stage of the 2020/21 CAF Confederation Cup, emerge

CAF CUP: qualifiers for the knockout stage of the 2020/21 CAF Confederation Cup, emerge

 

Following the conclusion of Group matches (Day 6 fixtures) in the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup on Wednesday, here is the list of qualifiers for the knockout stage/quarter-finals.

From Group A
1. Enyimba (Nigeria)
2. Orlando Pirates (South Africa)

From Group B –
3. JS Kabylie of Algeria
4. Cotton Sport of Cameroon.

From Group C –
5. Jaaraf (Senegal)
6. CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)

From Group D –
7. Raja Casablanca (Morocco)
8. Pyramids (Egypt)

Here are results from Day 6/final group matches.

Group A
Enyimba (Nigeria) 1-0 Orlando Pirates (South Africa)
ES Setif (Algeria) 1-0 Ahly Benghazi (Libya)

Group B,
RS Berkane (Morocco) 2-1 Coton Sport (Cameroon)
JS Kabylie (Algeria) 2-1 Napsa Stars (Zambia)

Group C
CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) 0-0 Jaaraf (Senegal)
Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia) 2-1 Salitas (Burkina Faso)

Group D
Raja Casablanca (Morocco) 2-0 Nkana FC (Zambia)
Pyramids (Egypt) 1-0 Namungo (Tanzania)

How they finished in the groups –
Group A
1. Enyimba (Nigeria) – 9 points
2. Orlando Pirates (South Africa) – 9 points
3. ES Setif (Algeria) – 8 points – eliminated
4. Ahly Benghazi (Libya) – 7 points – eliminated

Group B
1. JS Kabylie (Algeria) – 12 points
2. Coton Sport (Cameroon) – 9 points
3. RS Berkane (Morocco) – 8 points – Defending champions eliminated
4. Napsa Stars (Zambia) – 4 points – eliminated

Group C
1. Jaaraf (Senegal) – 11 points
2. CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) – 10 points
3. Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia) – 8 points – Champions in 2006 and 2015, eliminated.
4. Salitas (Burkina Faso) – 3 points – eliminated

Group D
1. Raja Casablanca (Morocco) – 18 points
2. Pyramids (Egypt) – 12 points
3. Nkana FC (Zambia) – 6 points – eliminated
4. Namungo (Tanzania) – 0 – eliminated

The first-leg of the quarter finals will take place on 16 May and the second leg on 23 May. (PANA/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    44 mins ago

    Woman detained after 4 found dead, one injured at hospital
    Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State 1 hour ago

    Ekiti Govt intervenes as community members lock monarch out of palace
    The internet fraudsters arrested in Owo 2 hours ago

    EFCC nabs 34 alleged internet fraudsters in Ondo
    2 hours ago

    Photos: Suspected bandits apprehended in Oyo State by Amotekun, OPC, others
    FRSC Corps Marshal, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi: approves redeployment of senior officers 2 hours ago

    FRSC redeploys senior officers, others in massive shakeup
    First Bank's new MD, Gbenga Shobo: CBN queries his appointment 2 hours ago

    CBN queries First Bank over management change without approval
    9 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu flags off upgrading of 107-year old Massey Children Hospital
    9 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu commissions oxygen plant, blood transfusion service office