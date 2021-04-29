COVID-19: India records 379,000 cases in 24 hours

COVID-19: India records 379,000 cases in 24 hours

Thursday, April 29, 2021 10:45 am


People sit in a waiting area to receive a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad, India, April 2, 2021.

People sit in a waiting area to receive a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad, India, April 2, 2021.

India had a new record in daily Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) infections with more than 379,000 cases recorded in the past 24 hours, figures from India’s Health Ministry showed on Thursday.

In addition, 3,645 people as a result of the disease, the ministry said.

From May, all adults in India are to be able to get vaccinated.

When people were able to register online from Wednesday, the rush was so great that the servers of the registration website were overloaded at times, Indian media and many Twitter users reported.

Initially, vaccinations are to be available only after online registration.

But vaccines in India are in short supply given the large population of more than 1.3 billion even though India produces vaccines en masse and is known as the pharmacy of the world.

So far, less than 10 per cent of people have received at least one vaccine dose.

The fierce second wave has seen huge religious festivals and election campaign events in recent weeks, as well as a virus variant that is slightly more infectious and resilient to immunity, German virologist Christian Drosten stated.

The total number of infections has risen to more than 18 million in the populous South Asian nation.

In addition, a total of more than 200,000 people have died in connection with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

According to the World Health Organisation, 38 per cent of the COVID-19 cases reported worldwide earlier were from India. (dpa/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Archbishop Chukwuma 1 hour ago

    Resign now! Archbishop tells Buhari, Service Chiefs
    Joe Biden: Joe Biden: urges Congress to approve in May a police reform that would address the issue of racially motivated brutality. ( Photo Credit: ABC) 1 hour ago

    Biden urges U.S. Congress to approve police reform in May
    3 hours ago

    Woman detained after 4 found dead, one injured at hospital
    Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State 4 hours ago

    Ekiti Govt intervenes as community members lock monarch out of palace
    The internet fraudsters arrested in Owo 4 hours ago

    EFCC nabs 34 alleged internet fraudsters in Ondo
    4 hours ago

    Photos: Suspected bandits apprehended in Oyo State by Amotekun, OPC, others
    CAF CUP: qualifiers for the knockout stage of the 2020/21 CAF Confederation Cup, emerge 5 hours ago

    CAF Confederation Cup: All qualifiers for knockout stage emerge
    FRSC Corps Marshal, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi: approves redeployment of senior officers 5 hours ago

    FRSC redeploys senior officers, others in massive shakeup