Ekiti Govt intervenes as community members lock monarch out of palace

Thursday, April 29, 2021


Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State

The Ekiti Government has intervened in the crisis rocking Odo Ora in Ido/Osi Local Government Area, where indigenes locked their Monarch, Oba Samuel  Adeyemo, out of his palace.
Speaking at a meeting in the Ado-Ekiti, the Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, said the state government will organise a seminar for traditional chiefs as part of efforts to promote peace coexistence in various communities.
Egbeyemi said the move became necessary to prevent clashes and conflicts between traditional rulers and their chiefs in a bid to accelerate development in the grassroots.
”Traditional rulers cannot unilaterally remove their chiefs without due process,” he said, noting that the state government, through the Bureau of Chieftaincy Affairs, must be carried along before such an action is taken.
Egbeyemi also counselled chiefs to always be loyal and diligent in the performance of their duties which include: attending meetings at the palace and other community engagements before they are entitled to monthly stipends.
The deputy governor called on all interest groups in Odo-Ora Ekiti to allow peace to reign, urging them to cooperate with their traditional ruler for the community to move forward.
 “We want peace to reign in all our communities and very soon, we will be organising seminars for our chiefs to prevent crisis with their  Obas and to ensure peace in our communities.
“Through such seminars, our chiefs will be enlightened on their functions, roles and limitations because we want harmony in our palaces to facilitate development,”he said.
The Deputy Governor enjoined the Obalemo of Odo-Ora Ekiti, Oba Samuel  Adeyemo, to rule his subjects with patience and extend hands of fellowship to indigenes who are still aggrieved with his emergence as traditional ruler in 2017.
Responding, Adeyemo thanked the state government for its intervention.
Adeyemo said:”I have always toed the line of peace in the performance of  my royal duties. I promise to work harder to bring all stakeholders on board for the development of the community”.
Stakeholders in the crisis resolved to embrace peace and go back home to consolidate on the gains achieved at the meeting.
