Ekiti Govt intervenes as community members lock monarch out of palace

The Ekiti Government has intervened in the crisis rocking Odo Ora in Ido/Osi Local Government Area, where indigenes locked their Monarch, Oba Samuel Adeyemo, out of his palace.

Speaking at a meeting in the Ado-Ekiti, the Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, said the state government will organise a seminar for traditional chiefs as part of efforts to promote peace coexistence in various communities.

Egbeyemi said the move became necessary to prevent clashes and conflicts between traditional rulers and their chiefs in a bid to accelerate development in the grassroots.