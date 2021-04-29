Enemies of peaceful co-existence would face wars in Lagos – GOC

Maj.- Gen. Lawrence Fejokwu, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division of Nigeria Army, Lagos, has reiterated the army’s readiness to work with Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to fight insecurity in Lagos state.

The GOC gave the assurance during a courtesy visit to the NSCDC, Lagos Command, on Thursday, in Lagos.

Fejokwu said that the army was ready to work with NSCDC to smash criminals and economic saboteurs, among others, in the state.

The GOC said that inter-agency collaboration should not be undermined, especially at this point in the history of the country.

While commending NSCDC, Lagos Command for 24- hour patrol of dark spots in the state, he said the enemies of peaceful co-existence would face more wars.

“Firstly, I would like to commend the Lagos NSCDC lead, the Commandant, Mr Paul Ayeni, on the commands’ vigor in protecting the state’s infrastructures.

“This hard work in ensuring the security and safety of lives and property must not go unmentioned.

“The resilience in the fight against oil pipeline vandalism and other crimes is commendable,” Fejokwu said

The GOC, however, charged the NSCDC command to remain courageous and determined in the fight.

He said that the division was ready to assist the command in the training of NSCDC personnel.

“It is my belief that the training will foster inter-agency collaboration in Lagos State,” he said.

The NSCDC Lagos Commandant, Ayeni, in his response, commended the GOC for leading the powerful delegation on courtesy visit to NSCDC, Lagos command.

While commending the GOC on the proposed joint training of officers of the two security agencies, Ayeni said that the training would improve security intelligence and surveillance, among others.

The Lagos NSCDC further commended the military’s impacts toward the growth and development of the NSCDC since establishment.

He further said that the patriotic services Fejoku had rendered to Nigeria within the short time he assumed duty in Lagos state were commendable.

“He gave the assurance that the territorial integrity of Lagos state would be protected at all times.

“As NSCDC, we are delighted that you were appointed to such a position of responsibility in the Army.

“It is our prayer that God will continue to guide and protect you in your patriotic and unalloyed commitment in serving the country.

Fejokwu assumed duty as the GOC of 81 Division, on March 13.