Gov. Wike imposes statewide curfew on Rivers

Thursday, April 29, 2021 9:08 pm


Okafor Ofiebor /Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike  has imposed statewide curfew on Rivers based on the advice of the state security council.

The Council gave the advice after an exhaustive deliberation  at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday  based on threats of attack on the State, Governor Wike said in a broadcast on Thursday.

He said, ” Security Council has imposed Consequently, a night curfew is hereby imposed on the entire 23 Local Government Areas of the State prohibiting any human and or vehicular movement within or any part of the State from 10.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m. from today 29th April 2021 until further notice.”

The governor recalled that on 28th April 2021, the State Security Council, in consideration of the recent murderous attacks on security personnel in Ikwerre and Abua/Odual Local Government Areas had imposed a night time curfew on all entry and exit points with Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Imo States.

He said  after a review of the present security situation, the governor said there are possibilities of further deadly attacks on hard and soft targets across the State.

“And to this end, he said it has become imperative for the State Government to take further necessary measures to secure our State and safeguard lives and property.

“Accordingly, the State Security Council has, today, after exhaustive deliberation, decided and advised that a state wide curfew on human and vehicular movements be imposed as part of additional measures to prevent the faceless criminals from unleashing their deadly actions.

