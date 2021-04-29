Gunmen abduct AAU’s Prof, Osadolor Odia, demand N18m ransom

Thursday, April 29, 2021 8:54 pm


AAU Professor abducted by gunmen

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin
A former Head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Prof. Osadolor Odia, has been reportedly abducted by gunmen.
Odia was said to be on his way to his farm at Egoro, Ekpoma, Thursday morning, when he was kidnapped by the gunmen.
A source in the institution who crave anonymity, confirmed the abduction of the University Don.
He added that the suspected kidnappers have already made contact with the family of the victim and demanded for N18 million ransom.
“I can confirm that Prof. Osadolor Odia was kidnapped today on his way to his farm,” the source said.
The Public Relations Officer of the University, Edward Aihevba, who also confirmed the incident, said he received the news of the abduction of Prof. Odia as general information, adding that he has no details of how the incident happened.
The state police command spokesman, Kontongs Bello, who said he not aware of the incident, promised to ‎contact the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ekpoma.
