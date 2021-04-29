Kogi receives allocation for March

Several days after the sharing of the Federation Allocation Account Committee meeting held in April for the month of March, Kogi State has just received her allocation.

It would be recalled that Kogi like several other states had a delay in receiving her March allocation.

There is however a strong indication that baring any unforeseen circumstances, local government areas may from today have there account credited.

A source at the FAAC Secretariat promised that by today Thursday, the allocation of the Local Government Areas may hit their account.

The non crediting of the States account across the country has led to the delay in the payment of salaries and pensions.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Finance Budget and Economic Planning, Mukadam Asiwaju Asiru Idris who confirmed the delay and subsequent release of the allocation, expressed optimism that salaries and pensions would soon be paid.