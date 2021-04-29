Lagos Not Denying Mary Daniel, the Amputee, Her N25M- Commissioner

Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, the Lagos State Honourable Commissioner for Information and Strategy, has waved off the report on the Internet that the State Government was planning not to release to Mary Daniel, the One-legged sachet water seller lady, who has raked in N25 Million through Go-fund-me on the social media.

Omotoso said this on Thursday when he answered questions on Star FM. He stated that the State government “has no plan of denying the lady of her huge donation.” The interview was recorded and reported by First Weekly.

He stated that all the State government has done is that the “26-year old amputtee remains unmolested and very safe to do whatever she intends to do with the money that she has so far raised in Lagos.”

Moreover, he revealed that the State government had handed her over to the lady’s Kogi Community in Lagos as well as Irede Foundation to guarattee her safety. Omotoso stated that she is free to set up her dream supermarket store in Lagos State since it was here in Lagos that fortune smiled on her.

“That is a confirmation Lagos State is a land of hope and opportunities,” the Information and Strategy Commissioner asserted.

The lady’s case has set the social media on fire after reports had it that she lied to the public to get sympathy and donations. While there are people shouting that she be denied all the donations, not a few Nigerians wanted her sin forgive, after all, she is physically challenged.