Resign now! Archbishop tells Buhari, Service Chiefs

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

As Nigeria wallows under the burden of insecurity and hunger, some citizens have joined the rank of those calling for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari and the service chiefs if they can no longer guarantee peace.

The latest addition to this group is an Enugu-based fiery clergyman, Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma.

He called on the President and the Service Chiefs to resign if they cannot tackle the rising insecurity in the country.

Chukwuma, who is also the Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Anglican Communion, warned that unless urgent measures were taken to address the worsening insecurity, a revolution seems inevitable and that even the rich would have no place to hide.

New Telegraph reports that the Archbishop spoke to journalists in Enugu, Wednesday, while addressing a press briefing as part of activities to mark his 31st anniversary as a Bishop.

He said that Nigerians have lost total confidence in President Buhari’s administration and for that: “He should consider stepping aside, alongside his Service Chiefs to avoid pushing the country into a serious situation.

“Our leaders are unconcerned and insensitive to the plight of the people. It is not well with us. No place is safe again. That was not what we expected.”

He noted that the South East has witnessed massive attacks in recent weeks, a development he said has led to loss of lives and property.

The News reports that insecurity has become worse across the country in recent times.

The Boko Haram scourge formerly confined to the Northeast is spreading downward.

Last week Governor Sani Bello confirmed that the terrorist group has hoist its flag in the State.

Other States have witnessed series of killings, banditry and kidnapping across the country.