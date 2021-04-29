Shake up in First Bank as CBN reinstates Adeduntan, names new directors

By Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday announced the immediate removal of all directors of First Bank of Nigeria Ltd. and and FBN Holdings Plc over purported management changes at the bank.

The CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emeifele said this in a statement titled “The Purported Management Change at the First Bank of Nigeria Ltd.

Consequently, Emeifele announced the appointment of Mr Remi Babalola as the Chairman of FBN Holdings.

Other directors appointed by the apex bank were Dr Fatade Abiodun Oluwole, Kofo Dosekun,Remi Lasaki, Dr Alimi Abdulrasaq, Ahmed Modibbo ,Khalifa Imam and Sir Peter Aliogo.